John Lewis' 2021 Xmas ad holds key HR teachings - can you spot them?

It may only be the very beginning of November but one of the UK’s unofficial markers of the beginning of Christmas season has been released: the #johnlewisadvert.

Whilst previous years featured Excitable Edgar, Sir Elton John and a charitable campaign, this year focuses on an extraterrestrial young girl who crashes into earth, in the middle of the festive season, to find companionship and kindness from a boy who sets out to help and befriend her.