6 in 10 facing redundancy are planning career change

New data has revealed that six in 10 employees facing redundancy are planning career changes.
The research from Renovo also discovered that nearly four in 10 (38%) UK employees anticipate being made redundant within the next 12 months. Of this group, 60% do not plan on continuing their current career path post-redundancy.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.