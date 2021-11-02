Citi in controversial vaccine move as it bids to get staff back to office

Citigroup will require 65,000 staff to be vaccinated by January 2022 in a bid to get everyone back to the office.

It is a seeming u-turn from a more relaxed approach which, at least initially, was at odds with other banking giants such as Goldman Sachs – David Solomon, CEO at the New York-headquartered global business, previously told the BBC that remote work was “an aberration that we are going to correct as soon as possible” – and JP Morgan.