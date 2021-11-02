HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

'U-turn' | Citi in controversial vaccine move as it bids to get staff back to office

Citi in controversial vaccine move as it bids to get staff back to office

Citigroup will require 65,000 staff to be vaccinated by January 2022 in a bid to get everyone back to the office.

It is a seeming u-turn from a more relaxed approach which, at least initially, was at odds with other banking giants such as Goldman Sachs – David Solomon, CEO at the New York-headquartered global business, previously told the BBC that remote work was “an aberration that we are going to correct as soon as possible” – and JP Morgan.

