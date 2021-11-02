HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

Back-to-office | 1 in 5 still not ready to get back to 'normal life'

1 in 5 still not ready to get back to 'normal life'

One in five (21%) people still aren’t ready to get back to normal life – and that includes to the office – new research has revealed. 

The findings, by life insurance broker Reassured, also found that over one-third (37%) of Brits say that they have felt more stressed since the lifting of lockdown restrictions in July.

