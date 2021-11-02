1 in 5 still not ready to get back to 'normal life'

One in five (21%) people still aren’t ready to get back to normal life – and that includes to the office – new research has revealed.
The findings, by life insurance broker Reassured, also found that over one-third (37%) of Brits say that they have felt more stressed since the lifting of lockdown restrictions in July.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.