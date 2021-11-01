60% of Brits would rather go to the DENTIST than attend back-to-back work meetings

New research released today has looked into the real feelings of Brits when faced with a stark choice – either go to the dentist or attend back-to-back working meetings.
A whopping 61% said that they would pick a date with the dentist instead of having to attend consecutive work meetings (either virtual or in-person), according to a survey which was commissioned by Otter.ai and conducted by 3Gem.
