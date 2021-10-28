HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

Strike action | McDonald's staff walk out amid claims HR "ignored sexual harassment"

McDonald's staff walk out amid claims HR

McDonald’s workers in America have staged a strike amid claims that the company is mishandling sexual harassment claims.

As reported by the BBC, employees of the fast food giant have walked out in 12 major US cities, claiming that the company has "largely ignored" frontline workers who raise complaints. Activists also claimed the firm has a “culture of harassment.”

