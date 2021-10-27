HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

Furlough payback | DHL docks 10% of workers' wages after 'HR blunder' overpays them

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
DHL docks 10% of workers' wages after 'HR blunder' overpays them

Supply chain company DHL is reportedly looking to claim back 10 per cent of workers' wages every month, due to the fallout of an internal HR blunder, which saw workers receive overpayments in furlough cash.

According to reports from The Mirror, DHL installed a ‘flexible furlough’ scheme throughout the pandemic. As such, businesses were able to bring back furloughed employees on a part-time basis and still have the Government pay a portion of their wages.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

How pay REALLY impacts your ability to recruit
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Skills shortage exclusive | How pay REALLY impacts your ability to recruit

  • Feature
  • 6 mins read
Financial wellbeing in a post-pandemic world
Salary Finance
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Long lasting impacts | Financial wellbeing in a post-pandemic world

  • Insight
  • 5 mins read
How HR can help staff make the most of a bank holiday weekend
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Rest & recuperation | How HR can help staff make the most of a bank holiday weekend

  • News
  • 4 mins read
Does remote working still have a negative stigma?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | Does remote working still have a negative stigma?

  • Podcast
  • 1 mins read
Making payroll the spark in your HR strategy
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Making payroll the spark in your HR strategy

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
Total Reward Statement: Showing Employees Your True Investment
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Total Reward Statement: Showing Employees Your True Investment

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence