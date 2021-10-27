DHL docks 10% of workers' wages after 'HR blunder' overpays them

Supply chain company DHL is reportedly looking to claim back 10 per cent of workers' wages every month, due to the fallout of an internal HR blunder, which saw workers receive overpayments in furlough cash.
According to reports from The Mirror, DHL installed a ‘flexible furlough’ scheme throughout the pandemic. As such, businesses were able to bring back furloughed employees on a part-time basis and still have the Government pay a portion of their wages.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.