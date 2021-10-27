DHL docks 10% of workers' wages after 'HR blunder' overpays them

Supply chain company DHL is reportedly looking to claim back 10 per cent of workers' wages every month, due to the fallout of an internal HR blunder, which saw workers receive overpayments in furlough cash.

According to reports from The Mirror, DHL installed a ‘flexible furlough’ scheme throughout the pandemic. As such, businesses were able to bring back furloughed employees on a part-time basis and still have the Government pay a portion of their wages.