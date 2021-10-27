Over 80% believe robots can 'better support their career than HR'

In this member-exclusive Daily Comment piece, we look at new research from Oracle and Workplace Intelligence, including:

Why people believe that robots can support their careers better than humans

Why developing skills is a key consideration for HR and employers

There is also a look at previous research which highlights other reasons staff have turned to robots for support.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including: