HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

Paternity leave package | New dads at Zurich UK enjoy 300,000 hours bonding with new babies

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
New dads at Zurich UK enjoy 300,000 hours bonding with new babies

In this member-exclusive Daily Comment piece, we take a look at Zurich in the UK’s enhanced paternity leave package, including:

  • Details of Zurich UK’s enhanced paternity leave package, including uptake from staff

  • Insights from the insurance firm’s Head of People team

  • How this could benefit both staff and the business

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including:

More Related

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Related Content

How pay REALLY impacts your ability to recruit
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Skills shortage exclusive | How pay REALLY impacts your ability to recruit

Feature
6 mins read
Financial wellbeing in a post-pandemic world
Salary Finance
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Long lasting impacts | Financial wellbeing in a post-pandemic world

Insight
5 mins read
How HR can help staff make the most of a bank holiday weekend
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Rest & recuperation | How HR can help staff make the most of a bank holiday weekend

News
4 mins read
Does remote working still have a negative stigma?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | Does remote working still have a negative stigma?

Podcast
1 mins read
Business resilience - securing HR's place at the board table
MHR
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Business resilience - securing HR's place at the board table

Webinar
Register Now
Making employee journeys unforgettable
ServiceNow
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Making employee journeys unforgettable

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence