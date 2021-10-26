Home workers 'as bad as benefits cheats' rants business tycoon

A prominent British business tycoon has hit out at home workers, comparing them to people who falsely claim benefits, the Manchester Evening News reports.
Charlie Mullins, best known as the founder and former CEO of Pimlico Plumbers, described the Government’s work from home directives during the pandemic as "biggest mistake since the war", and claimed home working was "destroying the economy".
