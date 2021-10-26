HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

Wellbeing | 2 in 3 workers blame their job for worsening mental health

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
2 in 3 workers blame their job for worsening mental health

A recent YouGov survey, commissioned by Mind, suggests that one third of UK-based employees are suffering from increasingly poor mental health as a result of the pandemic.

A total of 36.7% of respondents to the survey claimed that their mental health had decreased when compared with pre-pandemic levels - proof many are struggling with the ever changing ‘new normal’.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Why feedback is key when moving to a hybrid model
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

HRD exclusive | Why feedback is key when moving to a hybrid model

  • Feature
  • 3 mins read
A €12 million investment leads training platform to new countries
myskillcamp
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Business growth | A €12 million investment leads training platform to new countries

  • Insight
  • 4 mins read
Can learning journeys help develop effective leadership?
Ken Blanchard
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | Can learning journeys help develop effective leadership?

  • Magazine
  • 5 mins read
Why YOU should let staff work where they want
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

HRD exclusive | Why YOU should let staff work where they want

  • News
  • 4 mins read
The rise of employee wellbeing in a post pandemic world
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The rise of employee wellbeing in a post pandemic world

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
Taking Action on Financial Wellbeing: 10 Things You Can Do Now
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Taking Action on Financial Wellbeing: 10 Things You Can Do Now

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence