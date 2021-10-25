HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

'Gravest problem' | Amazon's 'broken' HR system led to firings and MASSIVE underpayments

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Amazon's 'broken' HR system led to firings and MASSIVE underpayments

A bug in Amazon’s HR systems has led to workers being fired and many missing out on months of pay after applying for leave due to care-giving and medical reasons.

Though the internet retail giant attempted to keep the issue under wraps for the past 18 months, The New York Times has exposed the issue, citing a backlog in the services and a major headache for those tasked with unwrapping the issue.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

How pay REALLY impacts your ability to recruit
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Skills shortage exclusive | How pay REALLY impacts your ability to recruit

  • Feature
  • 6 mins read
Financial wellbeing in a post-pandemic world
Salary Finance
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Long lasting impacts | Financial wellbeing in a post-pandemic world

  • Insight
  • 5 mins read
How HR can help staff make the most of a bank holiday weekend
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Rest & recuperation | How HR can help staff make the most of a bank holiday weekend

  • News
  • 4 mins read
Does remote working still have a negative stigma?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | Does remote working still have a negative stigma?

  • Podcast
  • 1 mins read
Reflections on the Great Resignation: Where do we go next?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Reflections on the Great Resignation: Where do we go next?

  • Webinar
  • Register Now
Making employee journeys unforgettable
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Making employee journeys unforgettable

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence