Worker quits instantly after 3AM text from boss demands 'come in on day off'

An employee has gone viral for quitting their job on the spot following a 3AM text from their boss, demanding them to come into work on short notice, despite it being their day off.
As reported by The Mirror, a bartender shared a heated exchange with their manager, who had messaged in the early hours, commanding them to come into work at 11am the next day and work an 11-hour shift.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.