With Baby Loss Awareness Week taking place every year in October – an event which is sought to raise awareness of pregnancy and baby loss in the UK – the topic of supporting staff in the workplace is under the spotlight once again.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.