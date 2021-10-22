HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

Training & retention | How can HR help solve skills shortages?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How can HR help solve skills shortages?

In this member-exclusive Daily Comment piece, we look at new research from the Totaljobs Hiring Trends Index:

  • What businesses expect to impact their success in Q4 2021

  • What else employers expect to hinder them

  • There are also insights into how HR can help solve skills shortages in terms of focusing on staff retention and recruiting more talent.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including:

More Related

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Related Content

How can HR solve the talent crisis in time for December?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Christmas Chaos | How can HR solve the talent crisis in time for December?

Feature
5 mins read
Financial wellbeing in a post-pandemic world
Salary Finance
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Long lasting impacts | Financial wellbeing in a post-pandemic world

Insight
5 mins read
How hiring this cohort can benefit the HR agenda
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Retired & mature workers | How hiring this cohort can benefit the HR agenda

News
5 mins read
Does remote working still have a negative stigma?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | Does remote working still have a negative stigma?

Podcast
1 mins read
Universal Skills in the Future of Work
Eightfold
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Universal Skills in the Future of Work

Webinar
Register Now
Total Reward Statement: Showing Employees Your True Investment
Benify
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Total Reward Statement: Showing Employees Your True Investment

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence