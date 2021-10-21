HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

Recruitment row | Facebook to pay £10m over claims its hiring process was 'discriminatory'

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Facebook to pay £10m over claims its hiring process was 'discriminatory'

Facebook will pay out more than £10million after its hiring processes was declared to be discriminatory against US workers.

The social media behemoth was found by the US Department of Justice to have “routinely overlooked US workers in favour of foreign ones on temporary visas”, according to the BBC.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

How can HR solve the talent crisis in time for December?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Christmas Chaos | How can HR solve the talent crisis in time for December?

  • Feature
  • 5 mins read
Financial wellbeing in a post-pandemic world
Salary Finance
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Long lasting impacts | Financial wellbeing in a post-pandemic world

  • Insight
  • 5 mins read
How hiring this cohort can benefit the HR agenda
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Retired & mature workers | How hiring this cohort can benefit the HR agenda

  • News
  • 5 mins read
Does remote working still have a negative stigma?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | Does remote working still have a negative stigma?

  • Podcast
  • 1 mins read
Business resilience - securing HR's place at the board table
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Business resilience - securing HR's place at the board table

  • Webinar
  • Register Now
Total Reward Statement: Showing Employees Your True Investment
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Total Reward Statement: Showing Employees Your True Investment

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence