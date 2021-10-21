Facebook to pay £10m over claims its hiring process was 'discriminatory'

Facebook will pay out more than £10million after its hiring processes was declared to be discriminatory against US workers.
The social media behemoth was found by the US Department of Justice to have “routinely overlooked US workers in favour of foreign ones on temporary visas”, according to the BBC.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.