HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

'Support our colleagues' | Timpson to cover menopause prescription costs - here's why that's good

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Timpson to cover menopause prescription costs - here's why that's good

In this member-exclusive Daily Comment piece, we take a look at Timpson’s take on menopause provision for staff. It includes:

  • A look at why Timpson has offered to pay for the menopause medication of its workforce.

  • The reaction from social media - is it good or bad?

  • Why an initiative like this could benefit your business and HR in helping to attract and retain top talent.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including:

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Related Content

Work from abroad benefits - what are they and how do they work?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Global workforce | Work from abroad benefits - what are they and how do they work?

Feature
3 mins read
Deal with hiring disruption by getting tactical
BPS
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Talking Brand | Deal with hiring disruption by getting tactical

Insight
4 mins read
Let's talk about the elephant in the (online) room
Guinness World Records
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | Let's talk about the elephant in the (online) room

Magazine
4 mins read
How Monzo is using shared documents to personalise work for staff
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

‘Working with me’ | How Monzo is using shared documents to personalise work for staff

News
4 mins read
Business resilience - securing HR's place at the board table
MHR
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Business resilience - securing HR's place at the board table

Webinar
Register Now
Taking Action on Financial Wellbeing: 10 Things You Can Do Now
Octopus MoneyCoach
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Taking Action on Financial Wellbeing: 10 Things You Can Do Now

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence