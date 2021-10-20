20 staff sacked as sexual harassment & 'frat boy' culture scandal continues

Video game maker Activision Blizzard has sacked 20 employees following an investigation into claims of sexual harassment, the Financial Times has reported.
The maker of huge titles such as Candy Crush, Call of Duty and World of Warcraft has made the cull in the wake of multiple allegations of sexual harassment, unequal pay and inappropriate behaviour lodged by former employees, which led to a lawsuit in a California court earlier this year.
