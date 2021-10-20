Almost 50% of UK staff say toxic work environments impact their mental health

In the current candidate-driven talent market, both attracting and retaining staff is a key concern. To prevent high turnover, HR should be ensuring that corporate culture is positive and welcoming, yet new data from Culture Shift has discovered that many may be failing in this goal.

In fact, the data determined that 42% of workers believe toxic workplace culture has negatively impacted their mental health, whilst one third have felt silenced on issues that matter to them in the workplace.