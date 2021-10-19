HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

Workplace bias | 1 in 5 HR leaders not trained in D&I, stats show

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
1 in 5 HR leaders not trained in D&I, stats show

Diversity and inclusion are essential elements in any HR strategy. However, whilst 61% of employees see D&I as the most important element of working culture, a new study from AssessFirst this week discovered that one in five HR leaders have inadequate training in the area.

The study discovered that this low level of D&I training among HR practitioners is having a significant impact on workplaces, with a lack of standardisation in the implementation of company policies. This is resulting, the data suggests, in the likes of disability and sexual orientation being overlooked in diversity goals.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Why HR should be aware of the 'beauty premium' at work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Not so beautiful truth | Why HR should be aware of the 'beauty premium' at work

  • Feature
  • 5 mins read
7 ways to support diversity in your organisation
Actus
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Inclusive workforce | 7 ways to support diversity in your organisation

  • Insight
  • 5 mins read
Time for HR to break free of the complacency at the top
Assess First
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | Time for HR to break free of the complacency at the top

  • Magazine
  • 5 mins read
Apple at centre of racism, sexism & abuse allegations - staff say HR didn't investigate
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

#AppleToo | Apple at centre of racism, sexism & abuse allegations - staff say HR didn't investigate

  • News
  • 5 mins read
DEI Toolkit: Starting your Diversity, Equity & Inclusion journey
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

DEI Toolkit: Starting your Diversity, Equity & Inclusion journey

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence