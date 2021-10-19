1 in 5 HR leaders not trained in D&I, stats show

Diversity and inclusion are essential elements in any HR strategy. However, whilst 61% of employees see D&I as the most important element of working culture, a new study from AssessFirst this week discovered that one in five HR leaders have inadequate training in the area.
The study discovered that this low level of D&I training among HR practitioners is having a significant impact on workplaces, with a lack of standardisation in the implementation of company policies. This is resulting, the data suggests, in the likes of disability and sexual orientation being overlooked in diversity goals.
