HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

£40k payout | HR worker sacked during maternity leave was left 'unable to feed newborn'

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
HR worker sacked during maternity leave was left 'unable to feed newborn'

A mum who was fired while on maternity leave has been awarded more £40,000 after a tribunal ruled that her employer had treated her unfairly because of her pregnancy, the Mirror has reported.

Anastassia Rodin was left “unable to feed her newborn" after losing her office job just weeks after giving birth.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Why HR should be aware of the 'beauty premium' at work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Not so beautiful truth | Why HR should be aware of the 'beauty premium' at work

  • Feature
  • 5 mins read
7 ways to support diversity in your organisation
Actus
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Inclusive workforce | 7 ways to support diversity in your organisation

  • Insight
  • 5 mins read
Time for HR to break free of the complacency at the top
Assess First
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | Time for HR to break free of the complacency at the top

  • Magazine
  • 5 mins read
Apple at centre of racism, sexism & abuse allegations - staff say HR didn't investigate
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

#AppleToo | Apple at centre of racism, sexism & abuse allegations - staff say HR didn't investigate

  • News
  • 5 mins read
Reflections on the Great Resignation: Where do we go next?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Reflections on the Great Resignation: Where do we go next?

  • Webinar
  • Register Now
2021-2022 Executive Survey: Winning the war for talent
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

2021-2022 Executive Survey: Winning the war for talent

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence