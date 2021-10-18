HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

Black History Month | 2 in 5 Black workers are quitting jobs over lack of diversity

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
2 in 5 Black workers are quitting jobs over lack of diversity

Almost half of Black employees in Britain have left their jobs due to a lack of diversity in their workplace, The Independent has reported.

The national newspaper has cited some new research from Savanta’s Diversity & Inclusion team, which found that around four in ten (42%) Black employees have quit as a result of a lack of workplace diversity and inclusion. In comparison, the number of white workers leaving was just 26%.

