What our HR community is prioritising in Q4

Q4 is now upon us, and after 18 months of turbulence, businesses are looking to HR as the function of change management, to lead our teams into the future.
But what is it that the people function should be focusing on in the coming weeks? Should it be employee wellbeing? The 'great resignation', perhaps? Or maybe something else entirely.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.