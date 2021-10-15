HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Season 11

NEW PODCAST | What our HR community is prioritising in Q4

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
What our HR community is prioritising in Q4

Q4 is now upon us, and after 18 months of turbulence, businesses are looking to HR as the function of change management, to lead our teams into the future.

But what is it that the people function should be focusing on in the coming weeks? Should it be employee wellbeing? The 'great resignation', perhaps? Or maybe something else entirely.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Health and Wellness Director shares top tips for supporting staff wellbeing
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Return-to-work | Health and Wellness Director shares top tips for supporting staff wellbeing

Feature
4 mins read
Six HR tips for a successful transition back to the workplace
MHR
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Return-to-work pitfalls | Six HR tips for a successful transition back to the workplace

Insight
5 mins read
How staff want to be greeted when going to work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Back-to-office | How staff want to be greeted when going to work

News
4 mins read
Does HR need to roll out pandemic rewards?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | Does HR need to roll out pandemic rewards?

Podcast
1 mins read
Business resilience - securing HR's place at the board table
MHR
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Business resilience - securing HR's place at the board table

Webinar
Register Now
The future of work: A guide to navigating unknown territory
Clear Review
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The future of work: A guide to navigating unknown territory

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence