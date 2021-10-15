HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

'Racist quiz' | Sacked PwC execs dressed as 'Wuhan bats' and 'mocked Chinese accents' at work event

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Sacked PwC execs dressed as 'Wuhan bats' and 'mocked Chinese accents' at work event

Two executives at accounting firm PwC have been sacked for performing 'racist sketches’ at a company quiz night.

As reported by the Daily Mail, one employee at the major accounting firm dressed up as a “bat from Wuhan” - a reference to the origins of the Coronavirus pandemic - while another mocked Chinese accents during the event, which took place in Australia at the end of September.

