Sacked PwC execs dressed as 'Wuhan bats' and 'mocked Chinese accents' at work event

Two executives at accounting firm PwC have been sacked for performing 'racist sketches’ at a company quiz night.
As reported by the Daily Mail, one employee at the major accounting firm dressed up as a “bat from Wuhan” - a reference to the origins of the Coronavirus pandemic - while another mocked Chinese accents during the event, which took place in Australia at the end of September.
