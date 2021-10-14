HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

VIDEO FEATURE | What have we learned from the gender pay gap report?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

 

October 5th was the deadline for the annual gender pay gap to be reported – after a year off during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic. Now that date has passed, can we learn anything from how the gender pay gap landscape has evolved over the last year?

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Work from abroad benefits - what are they and how do they work?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Global workforce | Work from abroad benefits - what are they and how do they work?

Feature
3 mins read
How income protection can benefit your business and your employees
Legal & General
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Strategic wellbeing | How income protection can benefit your business and your employees

Insight
6 mins read
68% of employers considering pay cuts for remote staff
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Likely to lose goodwill' | 68% of employers considering pay cuts for remote staff

News
3 mins read
Does HR need to roll out pandemic rewards?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | Does HR need to roll out pandemic rewards?

Podcast
1 mins read
Making payroll the spark in your HR strategy
SD Worx
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Making payroll the spark in your HR strategy

Webinar
Watch On Demand
Total Reward Statement: Showing Employees Your True Investment
Benify
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Total Reward Statement: Showing Employees Your True Investment

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence