16-year-old takes employer to tribunal after being told to 'grow up'

Whilst all professionals should moderate the language that they use in the workplace, a recent tribunal launched against an employer ruled that telling a work colleague to ‘grow up’ is not ageist.
The case was brought about by young hairdressing apprentice, Jasmine Stunell, who sued her former boss after the latter told her to ‘grow up’ and ‘pull herself together’, as reported by the Independent.
