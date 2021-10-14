HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

'HR did nothing' | Goldman Sachs boss 'BRAIN DAMAGED intern in hazing ritual'

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs boss 'BRAIN DAMAGED intern in hazing ritual'

A Goldman Sachs intern was allegedly subjected to a ‘hazing ritual’ so brutal that he was left with lasting brain damage, it has been reported.

According to the Daily Mail, Patrick Blumenthal claims he was put in a chokehold in a bar by his boss, Julius Erukhimov, and held until he passed out and urinated on himself.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Firm introduces four-day work week after trial boosts productivity
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'A huge success' | Firm introduces four-day work week after trial boosts productivity

  • Feature
  • 6 mins read
Six HR tips for a successful transition back to the workplace
MHR
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Return-to-work pitfalls | Six HR tips for a successful transition back to the workplace

  • Insight
  • 5 mins read
Let's talk about the elephant in the (online) room
Guinness World Records
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | Let's talk about the elephant in the (online) room

  • Magazine
  • 4 mins read
How HR can spot signs of a toxic workplace
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Culture | How HR can spot signs of a toxic workplace

  • News
  • 3 mins read
Business resilience - securing HR's place at the board table
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Business resilience - securing HR's place at the board table

  • Webinar
  • Register Now
Taking Action on Financial Wellbeing: 10 Things You Can Do Now
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Taking Action on Financial Wellbeing: 10 Things You Can Do Now

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence