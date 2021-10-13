HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

KPMG | Leader reveals why D&I is 'extremely important' to employee experience

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Leader reveals why D&I is 'extremely important' to employee experience

In this member-exclusive Daily Comment piece, we spoke to KPMG International’s Head of Global People and Change Center of Excellence to discuss:

  • How important D&I is in crafting a great employee experience

  • Why KPMG is setting targets on recruiting and developing people from working class backgrounds

  • These insights will help HR to navigate best practice when it comes to tackling the challenges around D&I and employee experience.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Related Content

Why HR should be aware of the 'beauty premium' at work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Not so beautiful truth | Why HR should be aware of the 'beauty premium' at work

Feature
5 mins read
7 ways to support diversity in your organisation
Actus
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Inclusive workforce | 7 ways to support diversity in your organisation

Insight
5 mins read
Time for HR to break free of the complacency at the top
Assess First
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | Time for HR to break free of the complacency at the top

Magazine
5 mins read
Apple at centre of racism, sexism & abuse allegations - staff say HR didn't investigate
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

#AppleToo | Apple at centre of racism, sexism & abuse allegations - staff say HR didn't investigate

News
5 mins read
Business resilience - securing HR's place at the board table
MHR
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Business resilience - securing HR's place at the board table

Webinar
Register Now
The future of work: A guide to navigating unknown territory
Clear Review
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The future of work: A guide to navigating unknown territory

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence