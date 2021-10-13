1 in 5 fear remote working will harm their career progression

Whilst over 44% of professionals see hybrid working as a key benefit of modern working life, one in five are anxious about the prospect of missing out on both learning opportunities, and chances to progress when not in the office, a new report from Momentive has found.

Following the advent of the coronavirus and the drastic changes it brought to working life, a large volume of employees are coming to expect more from their employers, with a four-day workweek (42%) and unlimited holiday (41%) chosen as the top two benefits employed UK adults want that they don’t already have.