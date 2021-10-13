HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

Proximity bias | 1 in 5 fear remote working will harm their career progression

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
1 in 5 fear remote working will harm their career progression

Whilst over 44% of professionals see hybrid working as a key benefit of modern working life, one in five are anxious about the prospect of missing out on both learning opportunities, and chances to progress when not in the office, a new report from Momentive has found.

Following the advent of the coronavirus and the drastic changes it brought to working life, a large volume of employees are coming to expect more from their employers, with a four-day workweek (42%) and unlimited holiday (41%) chosen as the top two benefits employed UK adults want that they don’t already have.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Health and Wellness Director shares top tips for supporting staff wellbeing
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Return-to-work | Health and Wellness Director shares top tips for supporting staff wellbeing

  • Feature
  • 4 mins read
Six HR tips for a successful transition back to the workplace
MHR
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Return-to-work pitfalls | Six HR tips for a successful transition back to the workplace

  • Insight
  • 5 mins read
Self-isolation rules change to ease staff shortages - here's what HR needs to know
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Pingdemic' | Self-isolation rules change to ease staff shortages - here's what HR needs to know

  • News
  • 4 mins read
Does HR need to roll out pandemic rewards?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | Does HR need to roll out pandemic rewards?

  • Podcast
  • 1 mins read
DEI Toolkit: Starting your Diversity, Equity & Inclusion journey
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

DEI Toolkit: Starting your Diversity, Equity & Inclusion journey

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence