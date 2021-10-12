HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

ONS | UK job vacancies hit record high as unemployment drops

UK job vacancies hit record high as unemployment drops

The number of job vacancies in the UK, having already broken historic records, has now hit a new record high, at 11million from July to September, according to reports from the Office for National statistics.

This record rise represents the largest increase in vacancies in over 20 years, with a significant volume of jobs coming from the retail and motor vehicle repair industries, the ONS stated.

