HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Employee Benefits,
Health & Wellbeing 2021
28th September & 5th October
View on demand

Flexible working & upskilling | What should HR focus on in Q4?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
What should HR focus on in Q4?

With Q4 now upon us, this myGrapevine+ feature shares advice from experts about what HR should focus on in the last stretch of 2021.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+, and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Related Content

How 'out of touch' leaders can reconnect with staff
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Bridging the divide | How 'out of touch' leaders can reconnect with staff

Feature
7 mins read
We need to talk about wellbeing
McCann Synergy
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Stress and burnout | We need to talk about wellbeing

Insight
4 mins read
Can learning journeys help develop effective leadership?
Ken Blanchard
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | Can learning journeys help develop effective leadership?

Magazine
5 mins read
Industries spending most on employee perks - here's why
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

REVEALED | Industries spending most on employee perks - here's why

News
4 mins read
Business resilience - securing HR's place at the board table
MHR
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Business resilience - securing HR's place at the board table

Webinar
Register Now
Four steps to better People analytics
Sage
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Four steps to better People analytics

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence