28th September & 5th October
Sacked | Worker blamed DOG for exposing 'tight underwear' to female colleague on video call

Worker blamed DOG for exposing 'tight underwear' to female colleague on video call

A City finance worker was sacked for exposing his 'tight' underwear to a female colleague on a Zoom call – then blamed his pet puppy for the incident, a tribunal heard.

The Daily Mail has reported on the case of Philip Taylor, who allegedly lowered his laptop camera 'deliberately' during a work video call, revealing his underpants and parts of his thighs and groin to a shocked female colleague.

