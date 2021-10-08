Worker blamed DOG for exposing 'tight underwear' to female colleague on video call

A City finance worker was sacked for exposing his 'tight' underwear to a female colleague on a Zoom call – then blamed his pet puppy for the incident, a tribunal heard.
The Daily Mail has reported on the case of Philip Taylor, who allegedly lowered his laptop camera 'deliberately' during a work video call, revealing his underpants and parts of his thighs and groin to a shocked female colleague.
