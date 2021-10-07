HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Gender pay gap | Parity between men & women HASN'T improved during pandemic, figures show

Parity between men & women HASN'T improved during pandemic, figures show

With the October 5 deadline for gender pay gap reporting now passed, new data has found that the average gap of all firms that submitted data is 10.4% – a percentage that has not changed since 2019-20 data was released.

The new data, which revealed the difference in pay between the middle-ranking woman and the middle-ranking man, was harvested from a total of 9,628 companies. This represents a significant increase from 2019, when just 6,945 companies submitted results before the deadline.

