HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Employee Benefits,
Health & Wellbeing 2021
28th September & 5th October
View on demand

'Daily' slurs | Tesla HR boss HITS BACK online after firm's £100m racial abuse payout

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Tesla HR boss HITS BACK online after firm's £100m racial abuse payout

Tesla has been ordered to pay more than £100m for failing to stop a black former worker from being racially abused, the BBC reports.

The electric car maker must pay the eye-watering sum, equivalent to around $137m, to Owen Diaz, who worked as a lift operator at the firm’s plant in San Francisco between 2015 and 2016.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

How can 'M&S Family' benefit the firm's rec pipeline?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Alumni network | How can 'M&S Family' benefit the firm's rec pipeline?

  • Feature
  • 3 mins read
Redefining the office in a hybrid workplace
Huler
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Flexible working | Redefining the office in a hybrid workplace

  • Insight
  • 3 mins read
Let's talk about the elephant in the (online) room
Guinness World Records
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | Let's talk about the elephant in the (online) room

  • Magazine
  • 4 mins read
Top HR boss quits as function accused of 'doing nothing' amid sexual harrasment case
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Activision 'culture crisis' | Top HR boss quits as function accused of 'doing nothing' amid sexual harrasment case

  • News
  • 5 mins read
DEI Toolkit: Starting your Diversity, Equity & Inclusion journey
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

DEI Toolkit: Starting your Diversity, Equity & Inclusion journey

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
Rethink: 2022 Global Culture Report
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Rethink: 2022 Global Culture Report

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence