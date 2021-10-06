Tesla HR boss HITS BACK online after firm's £100m racial abuse payout

Tesla has been ordered to pay more than £100m for failing to stop a black former worker from being racially abused, the BBC reports.
The electric car maker must pay the eye-watering sum, equivalent to around $137m, to Owen Diaz, who worked as a lift operator at the firm’s plant in San Francisco between 2015 and 2016.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.