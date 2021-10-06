HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Employee Benefits,
Health & Wellbeing 2021
28th September & 5th October
View on demand

Worrying trend | Men HALF as likely as women to access workplace mental health support

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Men HALF as likely as women to access workplace mental health support

Worrying new stats show that men are half as likely to reach out for workplace emotional support compared to women.

The data, from Towergate Health and Protection, also shows that although women are more likely to suffer from mental health conditions, men are three times more likely to take their own life.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

How HR can prepare for end of Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Furlough | How HR can prepare for end of Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme

  • Feature
  • 7 mins read
4 key pillars of a successful flexible benefits programme
Reward Gateway
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Employee experience | 4 key pillars of a successful flexible benefits programme

  • Insight
  • 6 mins read
Gov minister says remote workers deserve pay cut
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Out of touch' | Gov minister says remote workers deserve pay cut

  • News
  • 3 mins read
Does HR need to roll out pandemic rewards?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | Does HR need to roll out pandemic rewards?

  • Podcast
  • 1 mins read
The rise of employee wellbeing in a post pandemic world
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The rise of employee wellbeing in a post pandemic world

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
Total Reward Statement: Showing Employees Your True Investment
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Total Reward Statement: Showing Employees Your True Investment

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence