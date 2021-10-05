HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Employee Benefits,
Health & Wellbeing 2021
28th September & 5th October
View on demand

'Like a snow day' | Facebook outage DECIMATES world of work

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Facebook outage DECIMATES world of work

Facebook’s global outage caused frustration for millions of social media users yesterday, but it also caused chaos for many workforces who relied on the firm’s technology to operate and communicate.

The social media behemoth, which also runs Instagram and WhatsApp (both of which were also stricken), experienced a server outage lasting nearly six hours, rendering its platforms unusable.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

How can 'M&S Family' benefit the firm's rec pipeline?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Alumni network | How can 'M&S Family' benefit the firm's rec pipeline?

  • Feature
  • 3 mins read
How to identify those who are anxious and depressed
WorkL
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The wellbeing risk | How to identify those who are anxious and depressed

  • Insight
  • 3 mins read
How to enable work-life integration for the modern employee
UKG
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | How to enable work-life integration for the modern employee

  • Magazine
  • 4 mins read
Should employers support staff with the back-to-work commute?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Greater responsibility' | Should employers support staff with the back-to-work commute?

  • News
  • 5 mins read
Is employee engagement the key to post-pandemic success?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Is employee engagement the key to post-pandemic success?

  • Webinar
  • Register Now
Four steps to better People analytics
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Four steps to better People analytics

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence