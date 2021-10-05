Facebook outage DECIMATES world of work

Facebook’s global outage caused frustration for millions of social media users yesterday, but it also caused chaos for many workforces who relied on the firm’s technology to operate and communicate.
The social media behemoth, which also runs Instagram and WhatsApp (both of which were also stricken), experienced a server outage lasting nearly six hours, rendering its platforms unusable.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.