Job ads for WFH vacancies drop by a QUARTER

Despite much discussion around digital-first working structures over the past year, and after climbing to an all-time high of 130,000 in June, the number of remote working vacancies advertised fell to 99,000 in August, according to New Street Consulting Group data.

This unexpected decline in the volume of remote job advertisements represents a significant drop of 24%, following months of climbing. The data also suggests that businesses are in-fact returning to pre-pandemic ways of working, including office-centric work structures.