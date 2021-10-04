Sunak urged to reconsider as £500m 'employment fix' launches

A new £500 million support scheme is set to help workers coming off furlough, as the Government bids to ward off an unemployment crisis.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to unveil the new scheme at the Tory party conference in Manchester this Monday, October 4th, following the official end of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme last week.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.