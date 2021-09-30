HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Employee Benefits,
Health & Wellbeing 2021
28th September & 5th October
Register for Free

Work benefits | THIS is the most sought-after work perk - what is it?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
THIS is the most sought-after work perk - what is it?

This myGrapevine+ feature looks at what Brits are now viewing as the most desirable work perk, and how it could help the HR agenda, with insight into how benefits can help the people function.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+, and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Related Content

Do work perks still have a place in HR's retention strategy?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Massages & arcades | Do work perks still have a place in HR's retention strategy?

Feature
4 mins read
Why have more UK businesses started offering private healthcare?
Preact
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Employee benefit | Why have more UK businesses started offering private healthcare?

Insight
3 mins read
LADbible Group's flexible, family-friendly future
Workforce
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Case study | LADbible Group's flexible, family-friendly future

Magazine
11 mins read
Bumble introduces raft of new employee benefits to fight burnout
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

UNLIMITED paid leave | Bumble introduces raft of new employee benefits to fight burnout

News
4 mins read
Making payroll the spark in your HR strategy
SD Worx
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Making payroll the spark in your HR strategy

Webinar
Watch On Demand
Total Reward Statement: Showing Employees Your True Investment
Benify
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Total Reward Statement: Showing Employees Your True Investment

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence