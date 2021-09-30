HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Employee Benefits,
Health & Wellbeing 2021
28th September & 5th October
Register for Free

NEW PODCAST | Future of work: are you worrying about the wrong things?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Future of work: are you worrying about the wrong things?
Promoted by Future of work: are you worrying about the wrong things?

With hybrid working a huge talking point in the world of work – and data from Actual Experience’s Reconfigured report finding that 42% said that they expect a hybrid model (with emphasis on remote working) to be the main model going forwards – there will be, of course, follow on questions for HR and leaders.

Which is why in this special edition of the podcast – and as part of a series we are bringing you in partnership with Actual Experience – Sophie Parrott, Editor of myGrapevine, sits down with Dave Page, Chief Executive Officer at Actual Experience and Harriet Molyneaux, Managing Director at HSM Advisory, to discuss this topic further.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

How HR can use the 'power of interruption' to drive employee belonging
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Not right now' | How HR can use the 'power of interruption' to drive employee belonging

Feature
6 mins read
How to identify those who are anxious and depressed
WorkL
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The wellbeing risk | How to identify those who are anxious and depressed

Insight
3 mins read
Employee engagement and modern workforce expectations
Actimo
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | Employee engagement and modern workforce expectations

Magazine
3 mins read
Bumble introduces raft of new employee benefits to fight burnout
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

UNLIMITED paid leave | Bumble introduces raft of new employee benefits to fight burnout

News
4 mins read
3 Steps to Building a Resilient and Agile Workforce
Cornerstone OnDemand
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

3 Steps to Building a Resilient and Agile Workforce

Webinar
Register Now
How to choose an HR system in 2021: The ultimate guide
Sage
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

How to choose an HR system in 2021: The ultimate guide

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence