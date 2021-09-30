Future of work: are you worrying about the wrong things?

With hybrid working a huge talking point in the world of work – and data from Actual Experience’s Reconfigured report finding that 42% said that they expect a hybrid model (with emphasis on remote working) to be the main model going forwards – there will be, of course, follow on questions for HR and leaders.

Which is why in this special edition of the podcast – and as part of a series we are bringing you in partnership with Actual Experience – Sophie Parrott, Editor of myGrapevine, sits down with Dave Page, Chief Executive Officer at Actual Experience and Harriet Molyneaux, Managing Director at HSM Advisory, to discuss this topic further.