Vaccines | 70% of HRDs say jabs will become compulsory in their firm

70% of HRDs say jabs will become compulsory in their firm

A massive 70% of HR leaders have stated that they’re now requiring workers to have had both coronavirus vaccinations before they can return to in-person working, according to a new report published by Indeed Flex.

The volume of jobs posting that require workers to prove their vaccination status skyrocketed by 116% between August and September, according to the new findings.

