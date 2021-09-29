Over half of women say WFH could boost career

More than half of women say that working from home would help them progress at work, it has been reported.
According to a survey commissioned by the BBC, 56% of UK females say their job opportunities have been boosted as childcare and caring duties become less of a hindrance to working full-time during the pandemic.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.