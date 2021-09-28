Worker books Airbnb for a week to avoid petrol queues - should you?

The nationwide fuel shortages have created a new headache for HR, just as many workforces return to the office after 18 months of homeworking. And one worker has made a surprising move in a bid to avoid queues at the pump.

Many firms and their workers will be able to fall back on their existing hybrid and remote working policies, but for some such including frontline workers, WFH has never been an option, and the daily commute has been ever-present throughout the pandemic.