Office return causing anxiety for many, new data finds

Over half of all UK-based office workers have felt anxiety about the prospect of returning to the office, a new report has found.
The research, titled Resetting Normal: Defining the New Era of Work, surveyed 1,000 office-based workers in the UK, and ascertained that the past 18 months have led to a steep rise in feelings of anxiety over the concept of in-person interactions with colleagues.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.