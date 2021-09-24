HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Does remote working still have a negative stigma?

A recruitment boss sparked a fierce debate on LinkedIn this week by claiming that those who favour remote working are 'lazy' and just want to 'doss on the sofa'.

In this week's podcast, Kieran Howells, Deputy Editor at Executive Grapevine Digital Media and Liam Soutar, Online Editor at HR Grapevine, discuss the case, and home working as a whole.

