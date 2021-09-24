Does remote working still have a negative stigma?

A recruitment boss sparked a fierce debate on LinkedIn this week by claiming that those who favour remote working are 'lazy' and just want to 'doss on the sofa'.
In this week's podcast, Kieran Howells, Deputy Editor at Executive Grapevine Digital Media and Liam Soutar, Online Editor at HR Grapevine, discuss the case, and home working as a whole.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.