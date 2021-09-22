'LAZY' home workers just want to 'doss on the sofa', boss rants on LinkedIn

A recruiter has come under fire for labelling employees who want to work from home as “lazy” people who would rather ‘watch Loose Women’ in their pyjamas than commute to work.
As reported by Metro, recruitment boss James Cox received a backlash to a LinkedIn post, in which he said he was “sick and tired” of hearing job candidates expressing a desire to work from home.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.