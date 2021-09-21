Plan for new law on remote working requests under fire

This week, a new law has been proposed that will allow employees to submit a request for remote working from their first day in a job, according to a report published by The Times.
The revised law, which is expected to be confirmed on Thursday, came about as a result of the mass move to home working due to the coronavirus pandemic.
