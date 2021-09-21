Should firms back ethnicity pay gap reports?

80% of managers have agreed that large organisations should be required to report their organisation's ethnicity pay gap, new research has found.
The Chartered Management Institute (CMI) published the findings ahead of a Parliamentary debate on whether legislation on ethnicity pay gap transparency should be introduced, similar to existing laws around gender pay gap reporting.
