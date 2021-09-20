NHS offers training to help staff 'understand white privilege'

NHS staff are being offered ‘Black Lives Matter courses’ as part of a new diversity awareness push, The Telegraph has reported.
Documents seen by the national news outlet apparently outline plans to give England’s health and care staff access to courses on white privilege, unconscious bias, "authentic allyship" and the intersectionality between race and gender.
