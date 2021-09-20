HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Employee Benefits, Health & Wellbeing 2021
28th September & 5th October
Register for Free

‘Felt the strain’ | How Prezzo aims to attract & retain top talent

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How Prezzo aims to attract & retain top talent

This myGrapevine+ feature looks at why Prezzo is closing its eateries on Boxing Day and giving staff a pay boost, hiring struggles felt in the hospitality sector, and how HR can attract and retain talent.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+, and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Related Content

HRD shares tips for virtual interview process success
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Dropbox | HRD shares tips for virtual interview process success

Feature
3 mins read
Make the most of your Kickstart funding before it's too late
Randstad RiseSmart
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Work placements | Make the most of your Kickstart funding before it's too late

Insight
3 mins read
SmartRecruiters raises £80m as part of growth efforts
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Recruitment news | SmartRecruiters raises £80m as part of growth efforts

News
2 mins read
Could hiring bonuses help you attract new talent?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

VIDEO FEATURE | Could hiring bonuses help you attract new talent?

Video
Watch Now
3 Steps to Building a Resilient and Agile Workforce
Cornerstone OnDemand
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

3 Steps to Building a Resilient and Agile Workforce

Webinar
Register Now
The future of work: A guide to navigating unknown territory
Clear Review
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The future of work: A guide to navigating unknown territory

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence